Man dies after police say he was shot by off-duty CPD officer who intervened in robbery

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man has died two days after police said he attempted to rob someone in the Brainerd neighborhood and went on to be shot by an off-duty Chicago Police officer.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's office confirmed the death of Leevon Smith, 39, of the Bronzeville neighborhood.

The incident unfolded shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday near 90th and Loomis streets.

The Chicago Police officer, who was off-duty and lives in the neighborhood, interrupted an apparent robbery in front of an apartment building, according to police.

The officer took out their gun, announced their office and attempted to intervene in the incident. One suspect was struck by gunfire after a struggle ensued over the officer's gun.

The suspect was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, initially in serious condition. The officer was also taken to a nearby hospital for observation.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability said it was responding to the scene of the shooting and is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call COPA at 312-746-3609.

The CPD said the officer involved will be placed on routine administrative duties for 30 days.