Off-duty Chicago police officer shoots suspect in attempted robbery in Brainerd

CHICAGO (CBS) – An off-duty Chicago police officer shot a suspect who attempted to rob someone in the Brainerd neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

CBS 2's Andrew Ramos had the story.

The incident, which is still under investigation, unfolded shortly before 1 p.m. along West 90th Street near South Loomis.

The Chicago police officer, who was off-duty and lives in the neighborhood, interrupted an apparent robbery in front of an apartment building in the 1300 block of West 90th Street, according to police.

The officer produced their firearm, announced their office and attempted to intervene in the incident. One suspect was struck by gunfire after a struggle ensued over the officer's gun.

The suspect was taken to Christ Hospital in serious condition. The officer was also taken to a nearby hospital for observation.

Residents who heard the gunfire said there were about two or three pops. As the suspect lay wounded, the incident was called into 911.

Police were on the scene along West 90th Street for a couple of hours investigating the incident and collecting evidence.

They had closed down the street, not only to traffic, but at one point, not allowing any of the residents to enter their homes who lived on the block.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability said it was responding to the scene of the shooting and is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call COPA at 312-746-3609.

CPD said the officer involved will be placed on routine administrative duties for 30 days.