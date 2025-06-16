Man dies after being found shot in Homan Square neighborhood

A man is dead after being found shot Monday morning on the city's West Side.

Chicago police said around 10:44 a.m., officers responded to a call of a person shot in the 3500 block of Flournoy Street in the Homan Square neighborhood.

Upon arrival, they found the victim, a 39-year-old, who was suffering from a gunshot wound to his stomach.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting. Police said no one is in custody.

Area 4 detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.