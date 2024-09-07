Watch CBS News
Man dies after crashing into tree on Chicago's Northwest Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) — A crash in Forest Glen overnight leaves a man dead and his car totaled.

It happened just before 3:30 in the 6600 block of North Caldwell Avenue

Chicago police say a 21-year-old man was driving northbound on Caldwell when he lost control of his car and struck a tree. One side of the car was left torn off.

He was taken to Lutheran General Hospital, where he died.

The Major Accidents Investigation Unit was investigating the crash. 

