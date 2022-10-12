Man dies in 2-vehicle crash in Beach Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Lake County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that left one man dead in Beach Park Monday afternoon.

Sheriff's deputies responded to Sheridan Road and West Howard Street around 1:15 p.m. for a traffic crash with injuries. Upon arrival, deputies located two cars with heavy damage.

A preliminary investigation says a man driving a Toyota Prius was making a left turn from Howard Street onto Northbound Sheridan Road. At the same time, an Infiniti M35, driven by a 32-year-old man of Waukegan, was traveling southbound on Sheridan Road in the same area - both vehicles collided at the scene, according to the Lake County Corner's Office.

Witnesses say the Infiniti was traveling recklessly at a high rate of speed prior to the crash.

The driver of the Toyota, later identified as Peter Kilora of Beach Park, had to be extricated from the car. He was taken to Vista East Medical Center where he was pronounced dead as a result of blunt force injuries from the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff's Office Technical Crash Investigation Team, and they will be working to determine the speed of the Infiniti.