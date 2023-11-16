Man dies after being attacked in front of Chicago's House of Blues

Man dies after being attacked in front of Chicago's House of Blues

Man dies after being attacked in front of Chicago's House of Blues

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A terrifying attack near the House of Blues in Chicago.

A man walking on a River North sidewalk was hit in the head by one of two men who asked him for money.

He died a short time later.

CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot spoke with someone who saw what happened moments after the attack.

The witness told CBS 2 the man collapsed right in front of the valet stand in front of the House of Blues.

Patrick Mix is in Chicago with his family for an upcoming MMA fight. Mix said he had just pulled up to Hotel Chicago Wednesday night when he saw a man on the ground.

"I just seen a guy outside the House of Blues here, getting chest compressions. Not many people were around him at the moment. Maybe a few, three, four people at the time of giving chest compressions. Then there was a whole spectacle," Mix said. "Maybe a hundred people rushed, surrounded him, to see what was happening."

Chicago police said what happened was a 47-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk. Two men walked up to him and asked for money, then one of the men hit the victim in the head with a closed fist. He fell to the ground.

"From our vantage, we were parked at the valet. It happened right outside of the valet spot," Mix said.

The man was taken to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

"I'm just grateful it wasn't one of my parents, you know," he said.

The medical examiner has not released the man's identity. CBS 2 asked the House of Blues whether a security camera caught the attack on video and the venue would not comment.