Man dies after being found with gunshot wound in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood

A man died after being found with a gunshot wound to the head in an apartment complex in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood Wednesday night.

At 10:53 p.m., the Chicago police and fire departments were called to the building at 4750 N. Malden St., where they found the 34-year-old man with the gunshot wound, police said.

There were also reports of a small fire in the apartment where the man was found.

The man was rushed to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's office.

The man was identified as Arnold Bush.

There was no one in custody Thursday morning in the shooting that killed Bush. Belmont Area detectives are investigating.