Watch CBS News
Syndicated Local

Man dies after being shot in Brainerd

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead after being shot in the Brainerd neighborhood Thursday morning.

Police said the victim, 33, was loading items into the trunk of a vehicle in the 9400 block of South May around 10:05 a.m., when he observed a white vehicle pull up and two unknown offenders exiting with guns.

The victim tried to run from the approaching offenders but was shot multiple times, police said.

The victim was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition with multiple shots to the body and was later pronounced dead.

No one is in custody. Area Two Detectives are conducting a homicide investigation.

First published on July 14, 2022 / 1:06 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.