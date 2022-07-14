Man dies after being shot in Brainerd

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead after being shot in the Brainerd neighborhood Thursday morning.

Police said the victim, 33, was loading items into the trunk of a vehicle in the 9400 block of South May around 10:05 a.m., when he observed a white vehicle pull up and two unknown offenders exiting with guns.

The victim tried to run from the approaching offenders but was shot multiple times, police said.

The victim was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition with multiple shots to the body and was later pronounced dead.

No one is in custody. Area Two Detectives are conducting a homicide investigation.