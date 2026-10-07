Man detained in shooting that critically wounded boy, 14, in Chicago's West Rogers Park community

A man was ordered detained this week in a shooting that critically wounded a 14-year-old boy in Chicago's West Rogers Park neighborhood.

Muhammad Sayadul Boshar, 19, was charged with one felony count each of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, and aggravated discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle. He was ordered detained at a hearing in Cook County Criminal Court on Monday, according to the Cook County State's Attorney's office.

The shooting took place at 2:59 p.m. this past Friday. Prosecutors said the boy was caught in crossfire when Boshar fired at another group.

In a proffer, prosecutors said a man identified only as Victim 1 was outside Halal Smash Burger, at 6404 N. California Ave. just north of Devon Avenue this past Friday, after going to a mosque to pray. Boshar, who knew Victim 1 from playing on the same soccer team growing up, pulled up in a car and began yelling aggressively at the boy, prosecutors said.

Boshar appeared intoxicated and did not exit the car at the time, prosecutors said.

Victim 1 had not spoken to Boshar in months, and did not know why Boshar was yelling at him, prosecutors said.

Boshar then pointed a black handgun at the boy, prosecutors said.

Victim 1 went inside Halal Smash Bruger and stayed there until Boshar left a short time later, prosecutors said. Victim 1 was then picked up by two other identified only as Victims 2 and 3 people in a blue car, with a 3-year-old boy who was Victim 2's son in the back seat next to the boy.

Victims 1, 2 and 3 headed for to Dunkin' Donuts, prosecutors said. On the way, Victim 1 received several threatening Facebook Messenger texts and phone calls from Boshar, prosecutors said. The group went by Boshar's house on the way to Dunkin' Donuts, but did not find anyone outside, prosecutors said.

The threatening messages from Boshar kept coming, and Victim 2 sent Boshar's uncle, whom he knew, a voice message to try to settle the conflict, prosecutors said. The group drove past Boshar's house again, and found Boshar's father outside yelling profanities at Victim 2.

The group made it to Dunkin' Donuts, and Victim 2 told Victim 1 to ignore Boshar as the group got a beverage and dropped it off at Victim 2's wife's workplace, prosecutors said.

Victim 2 was going to drive everyone home at that point, but the group's path took them past Boshar's house again, prosecutors said.

As the group went by in the car, Boshar was standing outside wearing a pink hoodie with a white spiderweb design, prosecutors said. Boshar took out a gun and fired five shots at the car, prosecutors said.

Victims 1, 2 and 3 never got out of the car, and none of them had a gun, prosecutors said. None of them were struck by the gunfire, and they fled the scene and called 911, prosecutors said.

However, a 14-year-old boy who was a bystander was hit by a bullet. He was a whole block and a half away from Boshar when he was struck by the bullet in the 6300 block of North Rockwell Street, at Rosemont Avenue, prosecutors said.

Surveillance footage captured the boy trying to unlock a Lime scooter before getting shot and falling to the ground, prosecutors said.

The boy was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital in critical condition, police said last week. By Monday, he was in serious, but stable, condition, and was intubated. He was shot in the upper back and the bullet hit his spine, leaving him paralyzed from the waist down, prosecutors said.

Meanwhile, Boshar's mother also called police to report a blue sedan loitering outside her house, prosecutors said. Police responded and initially arrested Victim 2, but let him go after figuring out it had been Boshar who fired the shots, prosecutors said.

Officers toured the scene and found five spent 9mm shell casings in the 2500 block of West Rosemont Avenue, prosecutors said. The shell casings had the word "Blazer" stamped on them, prosecutors said.

Officers also found surveillance video from the scene, including shots of Victim 2's blue car heading north on Maplewood Avenue at 2:59 p.m. when six gunshots were heard, prosecutors said.

Victim 1 looked at a photo array and identified Boshar as the person who confronted him outside Halal Burger, and the person who shot at him while he was in the car, prosecutors said.

Victims 2 and 3 also looked at photo lineups and identified Boshar, prosecutors said.

Boshar was arrested. While no gun was found, officers did find the pink hoodie with the spiderweb that Boshar had been seen wearing, and an unspent 9mm "Blazer" bullet in his room, prosecutors said.

Boshar was ordered detained by a judge Monday. He is due for another hearing on Friday at the Skokie Courthouse.