Man charged with shooting, critically wounding teen in Chicago's West Rogers Park neighborhood

A young man stood charged Monday with shooting and critically wounding a 14-year-old boy in Chicago's West Rogers Park neighborhood last week.

Muhammad Sayadul Boshar, 19, was charged with one felony count each of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, and aggravated discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle.

Police said shortly after 3 p.m. Friday, the boy was on the sidewalk in the 6300 block of North Rockwell Street, when someone shot him in the neck.

Neighbors who heard the gunfire stepped outside to find the 14-year-old boy on the sidewalk. Witnesses said a friend was screaming for help.

The victim was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital in critical condition.

Police said Boshar shot and wounded the teen first, then fired a shot at a 24-year-old man inside an occupied car. The man was not struck, police said.

Boshar was set to appear for a detention hearing in Cook County Criminal Court on Monday.