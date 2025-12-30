Watch CBS News
Man dead, teen wounded in shooting in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
A man was killed and a teen was wounded in a shooting in broad daylight Tuesday in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood.

At 1:17 p.m., two men, ages 18 and 38, were in an alley behind the 700 block of North Spaulding Avenue when four people got out of a vehicle, took out guns, and shot both victims, police said.

The 38-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout his body and was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital.

The 18-year-old man was shot in the left leg and right arm and was taken to the same hospital in fair condition, police said.

Harrison Area detectives were investigating Tuesday afternoon.

