1 man dead, another hurt in Chicago West Side shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — One man was killed, and another was wounded following a shooting in the North Lawndale neighborhood Thursday night.

The shooting happened around 11:12 p.m. in the 1500 block of South Kenneth Avenue.

Chicago police say two men, 39 and 42, were standing in the street when someone approached and fired gunshots — striking the victims.

The gunman fled the scene in a dark-colored sedan, police said.

The 39-year-old victim was shot multiple times, including once in the back of his head. He was treated by Chicago fire crews and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he died.

The 42-year-old victim was struck in the stomach, shoulder, and rear. He was also taken by fire crews to Mt. Sinai in fair condition.

As of Friday, no one is in custody.

Area 4 detectives were investigating.