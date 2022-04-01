Man critically wounded after shooting in Sheridan Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is in critical condition following a shooting in the Sheridan Park neighborhood Friday afternoon.

Police said around 12:36 p.m. the victim, 45, was on the street on the 4500 block of North Magnolia when someone in a black vehicle pulled up and an unknown offender fired shots.

The victim was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to the body in critical condition.

No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.