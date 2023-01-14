Man critically hurt in crash involving school bus, another vehicle on Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is in critical condition after a crash involving a school bus near Edgebrook Woods.

Chicago fire Department says it happened just after 6 a.m. near Caldwell and Devon.

Some parts of Devon are still closed while investigators are out there.

Firefighters had to pull a man from a heavily damaged vehicle.

Two other vehicles were involved including a school bus and a car that ended up on the side of the road.

The school bus was unoccupied at the time of the crash.