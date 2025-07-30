Man crashes car after being shot in head in Chicago's Avondale neighborhood

A man was shot and critically wounded in a vehicle that went on to crash in Chicago's Avondale neighborhood Wednesday evening.

At 6:53 p.m., the 32-year-old man was traveling in car south on Kimball Avenue south of Belmont Avenue, when he was approached by a light-colored pickup truck with two men inside, police said.

The men in the pickup truck fired multiple gunshots at the man in the car, and then sped off, police said. The man in the car was shot in the head and crashed, causing damage to a nearby home.

He was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

This incident happened less than 24 hours after a man was shot during a robbery in the same community. Just before 9 p.m. Tuesday, the 37-year-old man was walking in the 3200 block of North Milwaukee Avenue when he was approached by a man with a gun.

The armed man demanded his belongings, which the man handed over, then ran, police said. When the victim took off, the robber shot him in the leg.

No one was in custody in either incident late Wednesday. Grand Central Area detectives are investigating.