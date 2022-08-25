Man charged with trying to kidnap 9-year-old girl; soliciting 13-year-old girl and mother for sex

The video above is from a previous report

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man has been charged with trying to kidnap a 9-year-old girl as she was shopping with her grandmother in West Rogers Park, and also soliciting a 13-year-old girl and her mother to have sex with him days earlier as they were walking near the same store.

Terran McKethan, 20, has been charged with aggravated kidnapping and indecent solicitation of a child, and is being held without bail after his first court appearance on Thursday.

Chicago police and Cook County prosecutors say, on Aug. 14, a 13-year-old girl was walking with her 50-year-old mother near Cermak Finer Foods in the 6600 block of North Damen Avenue, when McKethan approached them and asked the mother for a hug.

When they declined and kept walking, McKethan followed them and asked if they wanted to go to his house for drinks, but they declined again and kept walking away, prosecutors said. McKethan kept following them, and asked them if they wanted to have a threesome, before they went into their home through the back door.

The next day, as the mother and daughter were walking around the neighborhood again, this time with the girl's sister, they spotted McKethan, who approached them again and offered them some water. Prosecutors said that's when the 13-year-old girl ran to her house, and her mother and sister quickly walked behind her.

After the mother and her daughters all made it home, McKethan tried to open the door, and they called the police, but McKethan was gone by the time officers arrived, according to prosecutors.

Two days later, a 9-year-old girl and her grandmother were going shopping at Cermak Finer Foods, when McKetchan followed them inside, and as the grandmother was getting a shopping cart, he scooped up the girl and began walking away, as she kicked her legs to try to get away, prosecutors said.

When the grandmother saw McKetchan carrying the girl away, she yelled for him to drop her, and three witnesses began chasing him. Prosecutors said he started running down Ridge Avenue after leaving the store, and the screaming girl bit his hand, prompting him to drop her and run down the alley toward Damen.

The kidnapping attempt was caught on video, and after police issued a community alert about the incident, McKetchan's landlord saw the alert and identified him as the suspect.

The 13-year-old girl also identified McKetchan as the man who solicited her for sex, and detectives noticed an injury on his hand where the 9-year-old girl bit him.

McKetchan was denied bail at his bond hearing on Thursday, and is due back in court on Sept. 12.