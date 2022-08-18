Police release new images of man wanted for attempted kidnapping of 9-year-old girl in West Rogers Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are asking for help identifying a man who tried to kidnap a 9-year-old girl Wednesday morning in West Rogers Park.

Police said the girl was walking with a woman, just before 10 a.m. Wednesday in the 6600 block of North Damen Avenue, when a man approached. According to police, the man grabbed the child and started running.

Police said the girl was able to get away, in the 6600 block of North Ridge Boulevard.

The offender ran off. Police described him as a man 5'8″-5'10", 150-170lbs with short dreadlocks and glasses. He was seen wearing a white shirt, gray sweatpants, white gym shoes and a camouflaged baseball hat.

Police released images of the suspect on Thursday.

Surveillance images of a man suspected of trying to kidnap a 9-year-old girl in West Rogers Park on Aug. 17, 2022 Chicago Police

The 9-year-old girl was not injured.

Anyone who recognizes the man, or has any other information on the incident is asked to call Area Three Detectives 312-744-8261. Anonymous tips can be submitted to cpdtip.com.