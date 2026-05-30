Man charged with sexually assaulting woman in LaBagh Woods on Chicago's Northwest Side

A man has been charged with sexual assault of a woman in LaBagh Woods on the city's Northwest Side last weekend.

On Saturday, the Forest Preserves of Cook County Police detectives said they have arrested the suspect, 45-year-old John G. Lang, for the sexual assault on May 23. He was charged with aggravated criminal sexual assault and aggravated battery with strangulation.

The assault occurred around 12:30 p.m. in the forest preserve, east of Cicero Avenue, between Bryn Mawr and Foster avenues. The assault happened off trail in a heavily wooded area on the eastern side of the forest preserve, about 500 feet from the parking lot, Forest Preserves of Cook County police said.

The victim was taken to Swedish Hospital and later released.

The charges come just days after a sketch of the sought person was released to the public.

Detectives said that Lang has no address on file.

His case was heard in bond court on Saturday afternoon, and he will be held without bail.

The video above is from a previous report.