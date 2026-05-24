Woman sexually assaulted at LaBagh Woods on Chicago's Northwest Side

A woman was sexually assaulted in the LaBagh Woods forest preserve on Chicago's Northwest Side this weekend, and police were asking for help from the public in finding the attacker.

The assault happened at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the forest preserve, located east of Cicero Avenue between Bryn Mawr and Foster avenues. The assault happened off trail in a heavily wooded area in the eastern side of the forest preserve, about 500 feet from the parking lot, Forest Preserves of Cook County police said.

The victim was taken to Swedish Hospital and has since been released, police said.

The attacker is described as a white man about 6 feet tall with a long brown and blond beard reaching down to his chest, police said. He was last week wearing a dark shirt, a black beanie hat, dark sunglasses, and a zip-up black jacket with a red stripe on the shoulder, police said.

Forest preserves police, along with Chicago police and Cook County Sheriff's police, have been canvassing the area since the assault. Forest preserves police have also added car, ATV, and bike patrols in LaBagh Woods.