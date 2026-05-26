Police release sketch of man wanted in sexual assault at LaBagh Woods on Chicago's Northwest Side

Forest Preserves of Cook County police released a sketch Tuesday of a man wanted in the sexual assault of a woman in a forest preserve on Chicago's Northwest Side.

The assault happened at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the forest preserve, located east of Cicero Avenue between Bryn Mawr and Foster avenues close to Gompers Park.

The assault happened off trail in a heavily wooded area in the eastern side of the forest preserve, about 500 feet from the parking lot, Forest Preserves of Cook County police said.

The victim was taken to Swedish Hospital and was later released, police said.

The attacker is described as a white man about 6 feet tall with a long brown and blond beard reaching down to his chest, police said. He was last week wearing a dark shirt, a black beanie hat, dark sunglasses, and a zip-up black jacket with a red stripe on the shoulder, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.