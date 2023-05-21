Chicago man charged with 2020 murder of pregnant woman in South Austin Fire

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was charged in connection to the murder of a pregnant woman in the South Austin neighborhood back in 2020.

Victor Terell, 35, of Chicago was arrested Friday, in the 8000 block of South Houston Avenue.

He is charged with three felony counts including first-degree murder, arson, and concealing/moving a body.

Police say he was identified as the suspect who participated in the arson and death of 34-year-old Stephanie Hayes, in the 5000 block of West Gladys Avenue.

On Nov. 9, 2020, the Chicago fire and police responded to a ranch house fire around 2:40 a.m. and made entry into the house.

Firefighters located Hayes in the front room of the home where she was pronounced dead on the scene.

The victim's sister said she was a mother of four and was five to six months pregnant with her fifth child and just moved to Chicago in 2019. She also told CBS that she may have been dead prior to the fire.

Terell is scheduled to appear in bond court on Monday