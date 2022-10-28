Man charged with 10 felonies in 2020 robbery, carjacking on North, Northwest Sides

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is charged with ten felonies after robbing two people and carjacking a man on the city's North and Northwest Sides in 2020.

Carlos Perez, 24, was arrested Thursday in the 4000 block of West Wilson Avenue in Albany Park.

He was identified as the suspect who, on Nov 23, 2020, forcefully took a car and other belongings from a 39-year-old man in the 4800 block of North Central Park Avenue in Albany Park.

He also forcefully took belongings from a 28-year-old man in the 5700 block of North Wayne Avenue in Lakeview the same day.

Police said while placing the offender into custody, he was in possession of a firearm and resisted arrest.

Perez is charged with four counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and four other counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, robbery with a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon, and resisting arrest.

He is scheduled to appear in bond court Friday.

No additional information was immediately available.