Man charged in West Side shooting that left 1 man wounded

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is charged with aggravated battery after shooting another man earlier this month on the city's West Side.

Curtis Lamothe, 60, was arrested Thursday in the 5900 block of West Roosevelt Road in the Austin neighborhood.

He was identified as the suspect who, on Oct. 10, shot a 44-year-old man, in the 1100 block of South Mayfield Avenue.

Police said the victim was struck in the shoulder and self-transported to Loretto Hospital in good condition.

Lamothe was placed into custody and charged with aggravated battery-discharge firearm.

He is scheduled to appear in bond court Friday.

No additional information was made available.