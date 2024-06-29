Man charged with threatening "mass shooting with military precision" at Lake County Courthouse

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago man previously convicted of making a terrorist threat directed at the Lake County courthouse in 2016 was arrested Friday for threatening the courthouse.

Daniel B. Pederson, 42, of Chicago, was charged with one count of threatening a public official.

On June 14, 2024, the Lake County Sheriff's Office learned that a man in Chicago's Riverwalk area passed a note to a security guard working at a Riverwalk restaurant. The note indicated there would be a mass shooting with military precision at the Lake County Courthouse.

The note also made threatening remarks directed at a Lake County Judge, and a Chicago Police Officer assigned as a task force officer to the FBI.

On Thursday, Pederson returned to the Riverwalk area and was spotted by the same security guard he had previously passed the note to. The guard contacted Chicago police, and Pederson was located and taken into custody.

On Friday, members of the Sheriff's Warrants Team took custody of Pederson in Chicago. He was then transported to the Lake County Jail, where he remains held pending his first court appearance.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said they intend to file a petition to detain Pederson on Saturday.

He could possibly face additional charges.