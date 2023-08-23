Watch CBS News
Suspect charged with stabbing 64-year-old man to death in North Side baseball field

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was charged in connection to the deadly stabbing of a 64-year-old man in a baseball field on the city's North Side last month.

Anthony Colone, 26, was arrested on Tuesday in the 2600 block of South California Avenue.

Police said he was identified as the suspect who stabbed the victim in the 4400 block of North Maine Drive on July 14.

The victim was found with stab wounds to the head and neck and pronounced on the scene. 

Colone was taken into custody and charged with one felony count of first-degree murder.

He is scheduled to appear in bond court Wednesday.                                                  

August 23, 2023

