Chicago man charged in alleged stabbing of 2 people in North Lawndale neighborhood

Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Chicago police charged a man they said stabbed two people on the city's West Side on Saturday morning.

Shaquille Rogers, 32, was arrested and charged with one felony count of aggravated battery with use deadly weapon, one felony count of aggravated battery in a public place, and one felony misdemeanor count of battery causing bodily harm.

Police said he was identified as the suspect who allegedly stabbed and seriously injured a 22-year-old woman in the 1200 block of South Spaulding Avenue and a 62-year-old man in the 1200 block of South Kedzie Avenue minutes apart.

Rogers was scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Sunday.

No further information was released. 

