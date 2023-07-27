Watch CBS News
Suspect charged with shooting man, assaulting woman on South Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was charged with shooting another man and beating a woman in separate incidents on the city's South Side.

Rayvon Parker, 32, was arrested on Tuesday in the 3100 block of South Michigan Avenue.

Police say Parker was identified as the suspect who shot and seriously hurt a 34-year-old man on May 28, in the 8600 block of South Loomis Street. He was also identified as the person who assaulted a 27-year-old woman on Friday, in the 200 block of West 111th Place.

Parker was taken into custody and charged with two felony counts of attempted first-degree murder and armed habitual criminal, and two misdemeanor counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and domestic battery.

He is due to appear in bond court on Thursday. 

