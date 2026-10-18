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Man, 19, charged with attempted murder in West Side shooting

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
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Jeramie Bizzle

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A man was charged in connection with a shooting that left another man injured on the city's West Side on Saturday.

Trequan Odom, 19, from Chicago, was charged with felony counts of attempted murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm in an occupied building and obstruction of justice/destroying evidence.

Chicago police said that around 12:25 p.m. in the 5100 block of West Monroe Street, the victim and the suspect were arguing.

It is alleged that Odom pulled out a firearm and shot the victim, hitting him in the neck.

The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in fair condition.

Police said that Odom was identified as the suspect and was taken into custody.

He is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Monday.

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