Man charged in shootings that wounded CPD sergeant, 63-year-old woman on Chicago's Far South Side

A man stood charged Tuesday in two separate shootings that wounded a Chicago police sergeant and a 63-year-old woman in the Pullman and Roseland neighborhoods this past weekend.

Treavor Taylor, 26, was charged with two counts of attempted murder, three counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer, and three more felony counts of either aggravated battery or aggravated discharge of a firearm. He was due for a detention hearing on Tuesday in Cook County Criminal Court.

Police said Taylor was arrested at 11:35 p.m. Saturday in the 11100 block of South Corliss Avenue, after he shot and wounded an on-duty Chicago police sergeant a block to the south.

Police said at 11:11 p.m., a sergeant assigned to the Calumet (5th) District was driving in a marked patrol car on Corliss Avenue when they were hit in the leg by a bullet.

The sergeant drove to the hospital for treatment and was listed in good condition after the shooting, police said.

Taylor is also accused of shooting a 63-year-old woman in the 11300 block of South Indiana Avenue minutes earlier. Police said the woman was shot once in the buttocks and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in fair condition.

Taylor was quickly placed into custody and charged, police said.