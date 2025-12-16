Itasca man charged in shooting that left woman dead at home near Harvard, Illinois

A man who was found shot along with a woman during a well-being check over the weekend has been charged with her killing.

The McHenry County Sheriff's Office announced on Tuesday that Silvano Perri, 75, from Itasca, Illinois, was charged with first-degree murder with intended death/ great bodily harm, and first-degree murder with strong probability of death/ great bodily harm.

The McHenry County Sheriff's Office said around 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, sheriff's deputies, members of the McHenry County Conservation Police Department, and Harvard Fire Protection District responded to a well-being check in the 4500 block of Island Road near Harvard, Illinois.

Police arrived and found the woman dead at the scene with a gunshot wound. The man, later identified as Perri, was also suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries and then taken to the McHenry County Jail.

As of Tuesday, the identity of the woman was not released.

Investigation into the shooting remains ongoing by the McHenry County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division.