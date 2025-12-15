Watch CBS News
Police find woman killed, man hurt in apparent shooting during well-being check at McHenry County home

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago.
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

A man and a woman were found shot during a well-being check at a residence in McHenry County, Illinois, over the weekend. 

The McHenry County Sheriff's Office said around 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, sheriff's deputies, members of the McHenry County Conservation Police Department, and Harvard Fire Protection District responded to a well-being check in the 4500 block of Island Road near Harvard, Illinois. 

Upon arrival, police found the woman with a gunshot wound, and she was pronounced dead. 

The man was also suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. 

Their identities were not released, but authorities said they were household members.

The shooting is being investigated as an isolated incident, with no threat to the public. 

The McHenry County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division is investigating.

