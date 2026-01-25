Man charged with allegedly shooting woman and at Chicago police officers on South Side

Chicago police charged a man they said shot a woman and fired shots at Chicago police officers on the city's South Side on Friday.

Pierre Davis, 28, was charged one felony count of attempted first-degree murder, one felony count of aggravated battery with discharge of a firearm, one felony count of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, two felony counts of aggravated assault to a peace officer, one felony count of domestic battery, five felony counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, three felony counts of reckless discharge of a firearm, and one felony count of felon possess weapon.

CPD said that Davis was arrested on Friday around 7:51 p.m. in the 8000 block of South Ingleside Avenue.

He identified as the suspect who, less than 10 minutes earlier, shot and seriously hurt a 22-year-old woman in the 7900 block of South Ingleside Avenue.

Police said Davis attempted to flee the scene and shot at two officers, who discharged their weapons, hitting Davis multiple times. He was also taken to the hospital in serious condition and remained in custody.

Both officers involved were taken to a local hospital for observation.

Davis is due to appear at a detention hearing on Monday.

The video above is from a previous report.