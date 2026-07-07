Man charged in shooting that killed another man in Chicago's Auburn Gresham community last year

A man has been arrested and charged in a shooting that left another man dead last fall in Chicago's Auburn Gresham community.

Zsoch Dunn, 50, was arrested by Chicago police and the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Task Force on Monday, police said.

Police said early on the morning of Friday, Nov. 14, 2025, Dunn shot and killed a 61-year-old man identified in published reports as Zane E. Rhyne. The shooting happened in the 7600 block of South Sangamon Street.

Police have not specified a motive or other details in the fatal shooting.

Dunn was due for a detention hearing in Cook County Criminal Court on Tuesday.