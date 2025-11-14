Watch CBS News
Man found shot to death in Auburn Gresham

Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
A man was found shot to death in an apartment building in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood early Friday morning. 

Around 1:25 a.m., Chicago police found the 61-year-old man unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the chest in a gangway in the 7600 Block of South Sangamon Street.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene, police said. He has not been identified. 

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately released. 

No arrests have been made. 

Area two Detectives are investigating.  

