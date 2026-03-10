Man, 75, charged in shooting that killed 2 women, 68 and 71, on Chicago's Far South Side

A 75-year-old man was due for a detention hearing Tuesday in a shooting that killed two women, ages 68 and 71, on Chicago's Far South Side this past weekend.

William Wallace Jr. was arrested at 11:06 p.m. Saturday in the 10400 block of South Peoria Street in Chicago's Washington Heights neighborhood, where he lived, police said.

Police said less than 20 minutes earlier, Wallace had shot and killed two women, identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner's office as Phyllis Goolsby, 68, and Tuanna Thomas, 71.

Police have not specified the relationship, if any, between Wallace and the victims.

Wallace was charged with two counts of first-degree murder. He was to appear for a detention hearing Tuesday in Cook County Criminal Court.