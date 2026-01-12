Man charged in shooting that killed 1 man, wounded another on CTA Pink Line train in downtown Chicago

A man was due in court Monday in a shooting that left one man dead and another wounded on a CTA 'L' train in downtown Chicago last month.

Pedro Villarreal, 34, of Chicago's West Side, was charged with murder, attempted murder, aggravated battery and unlawful use of a weapon. He was also cited for trespassing on Chicago Transit Authority property without paying.

Villarreal was arrested on Saturday by Cicero police, in collaboration with Chicago police, in the 1200 block of South 49th Avenue in west suburban Cicero, the CPD said.

He is charged with shooting two men, killing one, on a Pink Line train near the Washington/Wells stop downtown early on the morning of Tuesday, Dec. 23.

Police said just before 1:30 a.m. that morning, the men, ages 23 and 44, were riding the train when they got into a quarrel to another man, who had a knife.

Police said the quarrel turned physical, and one of the victims took out a gun, during which the man with the knife took the victim's gun and fired shots.

One woman told CBS News Chicago that she watched one of the victims collapse off the train and didn't hesitate to step in.

"Thank God we was coming that way. " I wouldn't know what of had happened while he was," T. Barrett said.

The 44-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The Cook County Medical Examiner's office identified him as Raymond S. Harrison of Chicago.

The 23-year-old man was taken to the same hospital with a gunshot wound to the wrist. No other injuries were reported.

Villarreal is set to appear for a detention hearing on Monday in Cook County Criminal Court.

The above video is from a previous report.