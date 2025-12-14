Man charged with shooting at 16-year-old on West Side

Chicago police charged a man they said shot at a 16-year-old boy last month on the city's West Side.

Dawon Thompson, 47, was arrested on Saturday in the 5000 block of West Madison Street and charged with one felony count of attempted first-degree murder and one felony count of possessing a controlled substance.

Police said Thompson was identified as the suspect who allegedly used a firearm to shoot at a 16-year-old boy on the same block on Nov. 18.

The boy was not struck or injured in the shooting.

Thompson is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Monday.