Watch CBS News
Local News

Man charged with shooting at 16-year-old on West Side

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

Chicago police charged a man they said shot at a 16-year-old boy last month on the city's West Side.

Dawon Thompson, 47, was arrested on Saturday in the 5000 block of West Madison Street and charged with one felony count of attempted first-degree murder and one felony count of possessing a controlled substance.     

Police said Thompson was identified as the suspect who allegedly used a firearm to shoot at a 16-year-old boy on the same block on Nov. 18.

The boy was not struck or injured in the shooting.      

Thompson is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Monday.                       

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue