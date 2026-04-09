Son charged with elderly mother's murder in Roseland after reporting her missing, Chicago police say

A man is charged with murder in the disappearance and death of an elderly woman in Roseland who was reported missing at the end of March.

Kevan Works, 66, is charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of concealing the death of a person. Chicago police said he was arrested Tuesday morning after the body of Daniest Graves, 88, was found in a home in the 10700-block of S. Lafayette.

Works was arrested at the same address, according to Chicago police. Police scanner radio traffic said Graves was found in the basement of the home, wrapped in a rug, plastic bags and a sweater.

Graves was Works' mother. He repeatedly posted her missing person flyer to his Facebook page, writing that he misses his mother and asking for help to find her.

Graves had been reported missing on March 27. On Tuesday, police said she was found unresponsive and pronounced dead. An autopsy by the Cook County Medical Examiner found she had multiple injuries from a physical assault and ruled her death a homicide.

Neighbors, who didn't want to speak on camera, said Graves lived with her son and was known to pick up trash around the neighborhood to keep it clean.

One neighbor said she saw a lot of police outside the house.

"It took a few days for them to go in. I figured they had to get a search warrant because it was at a standstill, but I heard she had been there a while," said June Harris.

No further information was immediately available. Works is due in court for a detention hearing Friday.