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Son charged with elderly mother's murder in Roseland after reporting her missing, Chicago police say

By
Shardaa Gray
Shardaa Gray
Reporter
Shardaa Gray is a Multimedia Reporter for CBS 2 Chicago. She joined the team in December 2021. She was born and raised in the south suburbs. She's happy to return home to report on her community.
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Shardaa Gray,
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago, overseeing editorial operations and social media, and covering breaking, local and community news.
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Sara Tenenbaum

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A man is charged with murder in the disappearance and death of an elderly woman in Roseland who was reported missing at the end of March.

Kevan Works, 66, is charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of concealing the death of a person. Chicago police said he was arrested Tuesday morning after the body of Daniest Graves, 88, was found in a home in the 10700-block of S. Lafayette.

Works was arrested at the same address, according to Chicago police. Police scanner radio traffic said Graves was found in the basement of the home, wrapped in a rug, plastic bags and a sweater.

Graves was Works' mother. He repeatedly posted her missing person flyer to his Facebook page, writing that he misses his mother and asking for help to find her.

Graves had been reported missing on March 27. On Tuesday, police said she was found unresponsive and pronounced dead. An autopsy by the Cook County Medical Examiner found she had multiple injuries from a physical assault and ruled her death a homicide.

Neighbors, who didn't want to speak on camera, said Graves lived with her son and was known to pick up trash around the neighborhood to keep it clean.

One neighbor said she saw a lot of police outside the house.

"It took a few days for them to go in. I figured they had to get a search warrant because it was at a standstill, but I heard she had been there a while," said June Harris.

No further information was immediately available. Works is due in court for a detention hearing Friday.

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