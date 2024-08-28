Man charged in deadly Chicago South Side shooting back in May

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago man was charged with shooting and killing another man during a fight on the city's South Side back in May.

Victor Bradford, 30, was arrested by the Area 1 Homicide Investigation Support Team on Monday in the 9400 block of South May Street in the Brainerd neighborhood.

He was charged with three felony counts, including first-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon without a FOID card. He was also cited for not having valid registration.

Chicago police say around 4:30 a.m. on May 11, a man, 30, and another man, later identified as Bradford, were in an argument that turned into a fight in the 7400 block of South State Street in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood. That's when Bradford pulled out a firearm and shot the victim, striking him in the chest. The victim died as a result.

Bradford then fled northbound from the scene in an SUV.

He is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Thursday.

No additional information is available at this time.