2 killed, 10 hurt in Chicago Weekend shootings

CHICAGO (CBS) — At least two people were killed, and 10 others were hurt in weekend shootings across Chicago as of Saturday.

The ages of the victims range from 19 to 40.

Friday

In the first shooting of the weekend, a man was shot before crashing into a wall just before 7:30 p.m. in the 6700 block of South Woodlawn Avenue.

Chicago police officers responded to a traffic crash after being waved down by someone. They found the victim inside the car with a gunshot wound to the left side of his chest. The age of the victim is unknown.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition and later died.

About an hour later, a woman, 21, was grazed in the shoulder while sitting in a parked car in an alley in the 900 block of West 53rd Street just before 8:30 p.m. She was taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition and was released.

The offender left the scene on foot.

A man, 19, and another unknown male self-transported themselves to Illinois Masonic Hospital after suffering gunshot wounds.

The 19-year-old was struck in the leg and was in good condition. The second victim was struck twice in the torso and was in critical condition.

The time and location of where the shooting occurred is unknown.

Police say the two were uncooperative in providing details about the shooting.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

At 9:50 p.m. in the 9600 block of South Loomis Street, two men, 31 and 27, were shot at while outside. The 31-year-old was shot in the shoulder and face and was taken to Christ Hospital in fair condition. The 27-year-old was shot multiple times in the torso and was taken to Little Company of Mary in critical condition. The victims were unable to provide further details of the incident.

At 11:09 p.m. in the 2700 block of South Lawndale Avenue, two men, 19 and 23, were traveling as passengers in a car when they were shot at by an unidentified offender. The 19-year-old was shot twice in the torso and was taken to Mt. Sinai in good condition. The 23-year-old was also struck once in the torso and was also taken to Mt. in critical condition. The victims were unable to provide further details and there is no one in custody.

Saturday

At 2:05 a.m. in the 300 block of West Locust Street, police responded to a person shot and found a man, 34, who was shot in the foot. The victim was in an argument with another man who pulled out a firearm and shot the victim before leaving the scene. The victim was taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition.



At 2:57 a.m. in the 1600 block of East 84th Street, a man, 32, was found inside a residence with what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the foot. A weapon was recovered, and the victim was taken to U of C in serious condition. There were no further injuries reported.



At 3:16 a.m. in the 6200 block of South Campbell Avenue, a man between 30 to 40 years of age was found by police with two gunshot wounds to the back. The victim was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition. A witness told officers that the victim was shot at by an offender traveling in a car.

At 4:30 a.m. in the 7400 block of South State Street, a man, 30, and an unknown male were in an argument



Check back for updates.