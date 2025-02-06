Man charged in July 2024 shooting of another in West Pullman, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago man was charged in connection to a shooting that left a 51-year-old man hurt in the West Pullman neighborhood last year.

Lewis Bey, 37, was arrested by the Fugitive Apprehension Task Force on Wednesday in the 12300 block of South Normal Avenue. He was charged with felony counts of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery with discharge of a firearm, and aggravated battery discharge firearm at an occupied vehicle.

Police said Bey was identified as the suspect who shot at the victim, previously identified as a 49-year-old, who was inside a vehicle on July 5, 2024, in the 12300 block of South Normal Avenue.

The victim self-transported to Roseland Hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the chest. Police said at the time the victim was uncooperative with details about the incident.

Bey is due to appear at a detention hearing on Thursday.

No further information was available.