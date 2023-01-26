Watch CBS News
Chicago man charged with carjacking woman on South Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is charged with carjacking a 41-year-old woman on the city's South Side.

Charles Duncan, 19, was arrested in the 7200 block of South Champlain Avenue in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood on Wednesday.

He was identified as the person who, about an hour earlier, took a vehicle by force from the victim, in the 600 block of East 72nd Street.

Duncan is charged with one felony count of vehicular hijacking. 

He is due to appear in bond court Thursday.

No further information was immediately available.

