Man charged in shootout with Chicago police officers on South Side

A man is facing attempted murder charges after firing at Chicago police who were conducting an investigatory stop on Monday night in the South Chicago neighborhood.

Cordero Ramey, 26, of Chicago, was charged with two felony counts of attempted first-degree murder, one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon, one felony count of possessing a weapon as a repeat felon, and one felony count of manufacturing or delivering heroin.

Chicago police said tactical officers responded to a call of a person with a gun when they found a person matching the description in the 8200 block of South Shore Drive around 10:35 p.m.

Police said officers approached the man in the 3100 block of East 83rd Street, attempted to de-escalate, and directed him to keep "his hands visible."

Police said there was then an exchange of gunfire, and both officers fired shots that hit the man multiple times. Police said that the officers immediately rendered aid. A weapon and narcotics were recovered at the scene.

The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in serious condition. He was then taken into police custody.

The officers involved in the exchange were not hurt, but were taken to the hospital for observation.

Ramey is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Thursday.

The video above is from a previous report.