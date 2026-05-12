Man shot by police during shootout in South Chicago

A man was shot multiple times by Chicago police during a shootout in the South Chicago neighborhood on Monday night.

Chicago police said tactical officers responded to a call of a person with a gun when they found a person matching the description in the 8200 block of South Shore Drive around 10:35 p.m.

Police said officers approached the man in the 3100 block of East 83rd Street, attempted to de-escalate, and directed him to keep "his hands visible."

Police said there was then an exchange of gunfire, and both officers fired shots that hit the man multiple times.

The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in serious condition. He was taken into police custody.

No officers were injured in the shooting. They were taken to local hospitals for observation.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is now investigating the shooting, and the officers involved will be put on routine administrative duties.