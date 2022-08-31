Man charged in connection with 'road rage' shooting on I-57

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was arrested and charged in connection with what police described as an apparent road rage shooting on Interstate 57 last Monday.

Jalynn Powell, 21, of Chicago, was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated fleeing and eluding, according to Illinois State Police.

Around 8:30 p.m. on Monday, ISP District Chicago troopers responded to I-57 northbound near 147th Street for a reported shooting on the expressway.

Troopers learned the adult male victim was traveling in the area of I-57 northbound between Sauk Trail and Lincoln Highway when his vehicle was fired upon by an occupant in another vehicle in an apparent road rage incident, ISP said. Troopers found the suspect vehicle using automated license plate reader (ALPR) technology.

They found the vehicle as it was traveling on Interstate 94 southbound near 79th Street and attempted to stop it, but the suspect fled. Troopers pursued the suspect vehicle.

ISP used its air operations to assist with overhead surveillance. The vehicle stopped in the 14000 block of South Dorchester Avenue in Dolton where two of the three occupants inside fled on foot but were quickly caught and taken into custody.

The Cook County State's Attorney's Office approved charges against Powell on Tuesday for his alleged involvement in the shooting.

Bond for Powell was set at $30,000.

The other man and woman who were passengers in the vehicle were released without charges.