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Crime

Man charged with hitting woman with car on Chicago's West Side, leaving her seriously injured

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a digital producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
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Adam Harrington

/ CBS Chicago

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A man was due in court Sunday after being arrested and charged with hitting a woman with a vehicle last week and then running off in Chicago's South Austin neighborhood.

Leo Cowan, 57, was charged with one felony count of attempted murder, and one misdemeanor count each of driving an uninsured vehicle and causing bodily harm, and driving on a license that had been expired more than a year.

Police said at 9:12 p.m. this past Thursday, Cowan was driving in the 5200 block of West Lake Street when he hit a 44-year-old woman, causing serious injuries.

Cowan fled on foot, but police found him within minutes. He was arrested and charged afterward, police said.

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