Chicago man charged in fatal shooting of another at South Loop business

Employee arrested after deadly shooting outside South Loop business

Chicago police charged a man they said shot and killed another man during an argument that turned into a fight at a South Loop business Friday night.

Souleymane Diallo, 33, was arrested and charged with two felony counts of first-degree murder and aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon.

It is alleged that around 9:30 p.m., Diallo, who works at a business in the 1300 block of South Michigan Avenue, got into an argument with a 31-year-old man.

It is further alleged that the two began fighting when Diallo pulled out a gun, and the two men began struggling over the firearm.

The gun went off, hitting the 31-year-old man in the head. Paramedics treated the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Diallo is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Monday.

