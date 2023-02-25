Chicago man charged with robbery on CTA train in the Loop last month

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicago man is charged with robbing another man while on a CTA train in the Loop last month.

Chicago police arrested Desean Shelton, 31, in the 600 block of South Wabash Avenue on Friday.

Police say he was identified as the person who, on Jan. 23 around 3:15 p.m., forcefully took property from a 47-year-old man on the train, in the 200 block of North LaSalle Street.

He was placed into custody and charged with one felony count of robbery.

Shelton is scheduled to appear in bond court Saturday.