Chicago man charged with murder in Chicago Lawn shooting

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is charged in the deadly shooting of a 30-year-old man in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood last month.

Chicago Police on Thursday arrested Jelen Lee, 21, in the 2600 block of South California Avenue.

They say he was identified as the suspect who shot and killed the victim in the 2300 block of West Marquette Road on March 4.

He is charged with two felony counts of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

Lee is scheduled to appear in bond court Saturday. 

First published on April 29, 2023 / 6:01 AM

