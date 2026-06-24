Man charged with murder, arson in Chicago fire captain's death appears in court

The man charged with murder and arson connected to a Chicago fire captain's death was back in court Wednesday.

Charles Green is charged with setting a garage on fire in the North Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side on April 23, 2025.

Fire Capt. David Meyer, 54, was among the firefighters who responded to that garage fire in the 5500 block of West Crystal Street. After the fire was put out, the garage collapsed and a beam struck Meyer, killing him.

At a status hearing Wednesday, an attorney for defendant Charles Green argued in favor of suppressing some of the evidence in the case.

Some of Meyer's fellow firefighters showed up at the hearing in solidarity.